Stand-up Comedian Kenny Sebastian Ties The Knot With Tracy Alison In Goa; See Pics

Comedian Kenneth Mathew Sebastian, best known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, tied the knot with his girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. The comedian's friends who attended his wedding gave a glimpse of the nuptials and as per their social media post, the couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Kenny's Comicstaan contestant and winner of Season 2, Aakash Gupta, took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the comedian's wedding. Gupta shared a picture of the comedian wearing a Sherwani and also shared a picture of Kenny in a white tuxedo. As per the pictures making rounds on social media, Kenny and Tracy tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Take a look at the pictures below-

More about Kenny Sebastian

Kenny first rose to prominence through the video streaming platform YouTube, when a channel broadcasted clips of his stand-up shows, devotional song covers, in addition to original skits. The channel has since then garnered 152 million views, since the year 2008. His podcast titled Simple Ken, which has featured various guests has also gained popularity on audio streaming services and on YouTube. However, Kenny has stated time and again on the podcast that he would like the 'SimpleKen' community to remain small, as it was meant to be a personal, niche venture, and not mainstream.

Kenny is also one of the judges on the Indian stand-up comedy competition television series Comicstaan that streams on Amazon Prime. The comedian has performed special stand-up shows that have premiered on Netflix and has also toured in the United States, Singapore, The United Arab Emirates and Australia. He has also created an improvised sketch show for Comedy Central known as The Living Room.

(Image: @randomvarun/Instagram)