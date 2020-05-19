Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Uninstalls Swiggy Food App Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Here's Why

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced to lay off 1,100 employees spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days as Covid-19 continues to hurt its business. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has uninstalled the app from her phone.

She explained the reason behind uninstalling the app and said that she wouldn't support a business that refuses to support their own people and concluded by writing 'Shame' in the tweet. Meanwhile, Swiggy CEO and Co-founder on Monday announced that all impacted employees will receive at least three months of salary, irrespective of their notice period or tenure.

The Netizens meanwhile didn't agree with Suchitra's move and wrote, "Try to support them and not be part by driving them out of the business by uninstalling their apps etc." Another user said, "Uninstalling will only further worsen the situation and there will be more sacking. It’s cascading effect." [sic]

Uninstalled @swiggy_in as soon as I heard abt CEO sacking employees to cut losses in this crisis. Will never use them again. Why support a business that cannot support its own people . Shame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 19, 2020

Netizens React

Ma'am, this is a business decision taken to stay afloat during this hard times.we should support them rather than uninstalling the app.imagine if the business has to close down,it would lead to total employment loss. To avoid that,they need to take harshe decisions. — VocalforLocal (@vivekm6) May 19, 2020

No he is not doing for fun. Uninstalling it is not the way to help. Start ordering something so that business start rolling. My little suggestion. — Saurav Dixit सौरव दीक्षित (@sauravdixit1976) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, last week, Swiggy's closest rival Zomato announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce -- over 600 employees -- via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 percent for people in senior roles. "The core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short term," said Swiggy.

(with PTI inputs)

