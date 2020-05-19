Last Updated:

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Uninstalls Swiggy Food App Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Here's Why

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has uninstalled the food delivering app from her phone.

Written By
Digital Desk
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced to lay off 1,100 employees spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days as Covid-19 continues to hurt its business. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has uninstalled the app from her phone.

She explained the reason behind uninstalling the app and said that she wouldn't support a business that refuses to support their own people and concluded by writing 'Shame' in the tweet. Meanwhile, Swiggy CEO and Co-founder on Monday announced that all impacted employees will receive at least three months of salary, irrespective of their notice period or tenure.

The Netizens meanwhile didn't agree with Suchitra's move and wrote, "Try to support them and not be part by driving them out of the business by uninstalling their apps etc." Another user said, "Uninstalling will only further worsen the situation and there will be more sacking. It’s cascading effect." [sic]

Netizens React

Meanwhile, last week, Swiggy's closest rival Zomato announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce -- over 600 employees -- via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 percent for people in senior roles. "The core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short term," said Swiggy. 

(with PTI inputs)

Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini quits, joins startup Pesto Tech

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all