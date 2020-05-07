Swiggy Co-founder Rahul Jaimini Quits, Joins Startup Pesto Tech

In a significant development, Swiggy co-founder and chief technology officer Rahul Jaimini has resigned from the online delivery giant and will join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup, as a co-founder. However, Jaimini will continue to be a shareholder and board member of Swiggy. Jaimini's role will be handed over to Dale Vaz, who is the head of engineering and data science at Swiggy, who has been with the company for close to two years.

Jaimini has been responsible for building Swiggy’s technology backbone while overseeing its evolution into the complex system to deliver personalised experiences at scale, along with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014.

Sriharsha Majety bid adieu to his co-founder in a Twitter post.

It's the end of an era for @swiggy_in ! Countless memories creating this company from scratch over 6 years, and thankful to @rahuljaimini for every one of them! (1/2)https://t.co/geYXMyG4Ug — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) May 7, 2020

Rahul Jaimini bids goodbye

This is not a goodbye, it's more of a thank you 😇🙏



After being a part of the @swiggy_in founding team and the close family we've all become over these past 6 years, it's time for me to take up a new challenge.https://t.co/Oi9LZFQL4I



1/n — Rahul Jaimini (@rahuljaimini) May 7, 2020

“The last six years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years. We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience...I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do just this at Swiggy and grow tremendously over the years," Jaimini said.

Pesto Tech had raised $2 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partner in May last year. Along with Matrix, Swiggy founders Majety, Jaimani and Reddy had also participated in the round. Swiggy, over the past months, has raised close to $156 million and claims to connect consumers to over 1,60,000 restaurant partners and stores across 520 plus cities.

