Sudhir Dhar: Netizens Mourn As Ace Cartoonist Passes Away At 87

Award-winning cartoonist Sudhir Dhar has reportedly passed away. The cartoonist died on Tuesday morning, on November 26. It has been reported that a family member of Sudhir Dhar has stated that he died due to cardiac arrest. Sudhir Dhar was 87 years old and had a career as a cartoonist for 58 years.

He has worked with many national as well as international newspapers. He began his career in 1961 with The Statesman after which he worked at a leading newspaper. His cartoons have graced several leading newspapers throughout his career. After the news broke, netizens took to their social media to express their grief. Many wrote that they would miss his cartoons, while some also said that the loss of such a big talent is very sad news.

Netizens mourn the loss

Rest In Peace #SudhirDar. One India’s finest cartoonists. “His originals are in possession of the Queen of England, Richard Attenborough ,Yehudi Menuhin and many other world celebrities.”

1932-2019 pic.twitter.com/vAnXYiE0IE — Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) November 26, 2019

One of the country’s most gifted cartoonists, Sudhir Dar has passed away..

RIP☹️☹️☹️



RIP Sudhir Dar, one of my favourite cartoonists. — Prernaپریر نا प्रेरणा (@prernao2) November 26, 2019

There was a time when news papers had invariably some cartoons .Now there is hardly any cartoons.Time of famous cartoonists such as Shanker, Sudhir Dar and Ahmed has passed away. — brij bhushan singh (@singhbrij01) November 23, 2019

