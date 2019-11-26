The Debate
Sudhir Dhar: Netizens Mourn As Ace Cartoonist Passes Away At 87

Others

Sudhir Dhar, one of the most renowned cartoonists, has reportedly passed away at the age of 87. Read more to know how the netizens reacted to the sad news.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai
sudhir dhar

Award-winning cartoonist Sudhir Dhar has reportedly passed away. The cartoonist died on Tuesday morning, on November 26. It has been reported that a family member of Sudhir Dhar has stated that he died due to cardiac arrest. Sudhir Dhar was 87 years old and had a career as a cartoonist for 58 years.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi's Mother Shaukat Azmi Passes Away At 91 After Prolonged Age-related Illness

He has worked with many national as well as international newspapers. He began his career in 1961 with The Statesman after which he worked at a leading newspaper. His cartoons have graced several leading newspapers throughout his career. After the news broke, netizens took to their social media to express their grief. Many wrote that they would miss his cartoons, while some also said that the loss of such a big talent is very sad news.

ALSO READ: Geeta Mali, Marathi Singer, Passes Away In A Car Accident; Husband Critical

Netizens mourn the loss

ALSO READ: Bollywood Producer Champak Jain Passes Away Due To Brain Haemorrhage

ALSO READ: Veteran Telegu Actress Geethanjali Passes Away, Fans Mourn Her Demise

 

 

