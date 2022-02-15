Super Bowl 2022 Advertisement Showing Clydesdale's Journey Wins Internet; Watch

As the Super Bowl 2022 has started, advertisers have released many Super Bowl commercials. The advertisement titled 'A Clydesdale's Journey | Budweiser Super Bowl 2022' has been released on YouTube. The advertisement features a dog and a horse and has been directed by Chloe Zhao. The adorable clip of dog and horse shows the healing process of Clydesdale and it has managed to grab the attention of social media users.

'A Clydesdale's Journey'

The advertisement released on YouTube shows the horse getting injured by jumping a barbed-wire fence. The dog, a man and a veterinarian help the horse named Clydesdale to recover. As the video proceeds, the man and the dog can be seen sitting in a car, however, the horse soon gets up and comes running to them. The clip then shows the dog also running towards the horse. The text appearing on the video reads, "In the home of the brave, down never means out."

A post has been shared on We Rate Dogs where the dog and horse have been introduced to the world. The series of pictures of the horse and dog have been posted alongside the caption, "This is Eddie and Stan. They're the stars of @budweiserusa’s Super Bowl commercial. They've been best friends for years and finally caught their big break together. They can’t wait for you to see it. 14/10 for both."

The video, since being shared on YouTube, has garnered more than 1,746,550 views. The clip has won over the hearts of netizens, who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Beautiful..even brought a tear. Bud always does it right every time." Another netizen wrote, "So very happy to see the Budweiser Clydesdales again. This one tugs at the heart and I love what great friends the horse and dog are. Thanks." Check out some netizens reactions:

Image: Instagram/@Weratedogs