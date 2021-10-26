Superman Colourist With DC Comics Quits Job Over Gender Revelation Of Son Of Kal-El

In a shocking incident, the colourist of the animated film Superman: Son of Kal-El, Gabe Eltaeb, has decided to quit his job after DC comics revealed that the hero will be bisexual. "I am tired of this s*hit. I am finishing my contract with DC," Eltaeb said during a podcast hosted by YouTuber and Cyberfrog Ethan Van Sciver on October 13. He also vehemently criticised the change in slogan calling it "nonsense."

Emphasising his disinterest in renewing his contract with DC comics, Eltaeb said during the podcast that "I am tired of them ruining these characters; they don't have the right to do this." He also specifically lashed out over the tweaks in the motto, which was changed from "Truth, Justice and the American Way" to "Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow." Outgoing employee Eltaeb repeatedly lambasted the comic book company for remodelling the iconic slogan and indirectly accused them of destroying patriotism that is generally attributed to the World War II period for the Superman series.

"What really p*ssed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world,'' he added. ''F** that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way. My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don't have a right to destroy sh*t that people died for to give us. It's a bunch of f***ing nonsense," he further added during the podcast.

[Image: @TomTaylor_Twitter]

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s a writer completely freaking out.

I am the next writer of SUPERMAN.

And our world has a new Superman - Jon Kent.@thedcnation @DCComics @johntimmsart pic.twitter.com/sgi8vpCjCj — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) April 21, 2021

DC comics reveals Superman's sexuality on National Coming Out Day

In a bid to raise awareness about LGBTQ community rights, DC Comics on October 12, revealed that the new Superman Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent (the original Superman) will be bisexual. The announcement was made on National Coming Out Day in the US. As per reports, Kent Jr. will be paired with his friend Jay Nakamura. The comic book is due for release in November, BBC reported.

[Image: @TomTaylor_Twitter]

The story is a part of the Superman: Son of Kal-El series where Jon Kent strikes a friendship with a pink-haired reporter. As per DC, as quoted by BBC, Jon will be romantically involved with his friend after the former will face burnout from saving the world from a plethora of issues like wildfire, climate change, high school shootings and deportation of refugees. Although further details are yet to be divulged, images of the protagonist and his love interest have already been shared by DC.

Image: @Superman_Instagram