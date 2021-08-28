Sushmita Sen Wishes Daughter Alisah As She Turns 12; Calls Her 'God's Most Precious Gift'

Sushmita Sen recently went down memory lane and shared a bunch of photos on social media of her younger daughter Alisah on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Sushmita, who's gearing for the second season of Aarya, penned down a heartfelt note for her daughter and thanked her for being there for her. Sen also congratulated her elder daughter Renee for becoming 12 years older to Alisah as her didi.

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah turns 12

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video clip in which she depicted some of the fondest memories she spent with her daughter as she turned 12. Sushmita posted pictures beginning from the time she was born to how she has now grown up.

She even wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter, Alisah in which she first wished her on her birthday and stated how she made this world a beautiful place. "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah. To God’s most precious gift & the love of my life…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa! Thank you for being born…you make this world a beautiful place…adding to each passing moment…more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!!" Sushmita Sen then addressed her elder daughter and wrote, "Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi…what a magical journey. We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love!! Dugga Dugga, Maa, [sic]"

The moment Sushmita Sen posted this on Instagram, all her fans were left in awe of the motherly love. Many of them wished Alisah a happy 12th birthday while others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their amazement at watching the video. A fan stated "happy birthday alisah !! mummas girl ! such a blessed child she is ! and such a happy family sush ! nazar na lage ! love you n ur family always," while another fan appreciated Sushmita Sen on adopting and taking care of Alisah and wrote, "You are a very good person. You took care of these girls and gave them motherly love. Surely you’ll see heaven in your next life." Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sushmita Sen’s birthday post for her daughter, Alisah.

IMAGE: SUSHMITA SEN's INSTAGRAM