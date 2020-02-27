Tamil Actor Gayatri Sai Files FIR Against Delivery Boy For Sharing Number On Adult Groups

Tamil actor Gayatri Sai, who was introduced into the world of Tamil cinema as a child artist by the popular director Mani Ratnam in his film Anjali, has filed a police complaint against a pizza delivery boy who has alleged shared her contact number on adult groups on WhatsApp. The incident came to light when the actor tweeted about it on Wednesday describing how the pizza delivery boy was intoxicated when he delivered to her place. she shared a CCTV captured photo of the delivery boy and revealed that he had shared her number in several adult groups.

Have a look:

.@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me . I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all pic.twitter.com/CehVmWwBkL — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

The incident took place on February 9 and Gayatri has reportedly been unsuccessfully trying to reach out to the pizza delivery company to lodge a complaint against the delivery boy. Earlier on Thursday, Gayatri updated that the ADGP of Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet. She has since been cautioning all her followers to be careful about sharing contact numbers with any of the online ordering services these days.

Take a look:

.@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir https://t.co/0RiKZIo9es — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 27, 2020

