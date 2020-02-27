The Debate
Tamil Actor Gayatri Sai Files FIR Against Delivery Boy For Sharing Number On Adult Groups

Tamil actor Gayatri Sai has reportedly filed a police complaint against a pizza delivery boy for allegedly sharing her contact on several adult Whatsapp groups.

Tamil actor Gayatri Sai, who was introduced into the world of Tamil cinema as a child artist by the popular director Mani Ratnam in his film Anjali, has filed a police complaint against a pizza delivery boy who has alleged shared her contact number on adult groups on WhatsApp. The incident came to light when the actor tweeted about it on Wednesday describing how the pizza delivery boy was intoxicated when he delivered to her place. she shared a CCTV captured photo of the delivery boy and revealed that he had shared her number in several adult groups.

The incident took place on February 9 and Gayatri has reportedly been unsuccessfully trying to reach out to the pizza delivery company to lodge a complaint against the delivery boy. Earlier on Thursday, Gayatri updated that the ADGP of Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet. She has since been cautioning all her followers to be careful about sharing contact numbers with any of the online ordering services these days.

