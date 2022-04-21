Taylor Swift's Fan & US Scientist Names A Newly-discovered Millipede Species After Her

A scientist in the United States, who also happens to be an ardent fan of pop star Taylor Swift, recently named a newly-discovered millipede species after her. Dr Derek Hennen, the lead author of the paper about the species named Nannaria swiftae, mentioned that he wanted to show his appreciation for Swift through this gesture, adding how her music helped him to navigate difficult times in his life. In a conversation with HuffPost, he also explained the reason behind naming the species after Taylor, further hoping that the songstress appreciates the gesture.

Virginia Tech scientist names a newly-discovered millipede species after Taylor Swift

The entomologist told HuffPost, "It (Swift’s music) brought me joy and helped me through some difficult times, so I wanted to show my appreciation. Since this new species is from Tennessee and she lived in Tennessee for a while, I thought it was a nice fit.”

The footnote of his study also acknowledged Swift. It read, "The specific name is a noun in the genitive case derived as a matronym, and is named in honour of the artist Taylor Swift, in recognition of her talent as a songwriter and performer and in appreciation of the enjoyment her music has brought DAH (Derek Hennen)."

He also told CNN, "For a scientist, naming a species after someone is intended to be an honor, so I hope she views it positively." Not just Taylor, but Hennen has named another millipede species after his wife. It's called 'Nannaria marianae'. He also announced it via his Twitter handle. Take a look.

BIG NEWS! Our new paper describing 17 new species of Twisted-Claw Millipedes from Appalachia is published! I spent 5 years of my life searching for them with @Nannaria1 and @apheloria. I named a new species after my wife, and another after @taylorswift13! https://t.co/QXRT6gk1Px pic.twitter.com/kL4T56P4Qd — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

This isn't the first time a popular celebrity has been endowed with such a gesture. In 2020, a new species of venomous snake was named after James Hetfield, a member of the heavy metal band Metallica. A species of African Bush Viper, Atheris hetfieldi, received its name as researchers wanted to honour the musician. "As a thank you for all the good vibes his [Hetfield] music has transmitted to us during all of our personal lives and careers," they mentioned.

Earlier in 2017, a new species of prawn, Synalpheus pinkfloydi, was named after the legendary band Pink Floyd.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAYLORSWIFT)