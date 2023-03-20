The Elephant Whisperers Director Draws Attention To 'real Heroes' Bomman, Bellie

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves gave a shout-out to 'real heroes' Bomman and Bellie, the tribal couple who inspired her Oscar-winning documentary. She lauded the couple after the news of them rearing a three-month-old orphaned elephant calf, abandoned in the Dharampur, broke. She further emphasised on how people like them do not get recognition.

Kartiki shared a long note on her Instagram handle and mentioned how mahouts make efforts towards nature conservation but do not get the priase they deserve.

She said, "There are many areas of work where individuals do not get any kind of recognition for anything they do dues to a lack of importance of what they do. There are Anti poaching groups, forest rangers, local people living on the periphery of the forests, guards, the management who makes these decisions, the veterinary doctors, the naturalists, and the scientists studying these landscapes and many more - still our news channels are filled with celebrities."

"Maybe it’s time to shed light onto real issues and news of things that matter and can make a difference ??? It is also extremely easy to focus on the negative and everything that’s not being done. But why not look at the positive parts ?," she added.

'Bomman has grown and come a long way'

In her long note, Kartiki Gonsalves praised Bomman, the subject of her Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, for being exceptional at his work. She recalled her first meeting with Bomman when he had his first elephant calf, Raghu. She then shared how time has passed and he is onto his fourth calf.

Kartiki said, "Here we have Bomman and Bellie who specialise in rearing elephant calves and they are great at what they do. When I first met Bomman, Raghu was his first calf. Today here he is, onto his fourth calf. He’s grown and come along way and that in itself is so special. Each Mahout puts their lives on the frontline every single day and most of them go unnoticed ! This is to all the mahouts who do exceptional work each and everyday without any recognition ! You are our real heroes."

Kartiki's The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar in Best Documentary Short Film category.