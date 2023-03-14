The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga Pens Note For All That Breathes Maker Shaunak Sen

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga penned a heartfelt note for director Shaunak Sen after his documentary All That Breathes got snubbed at the Oscars 2023. Guneet took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share her appreciation for Shaunak and his work. She wrote, “My dear @shaunak_sen, it’s been such a pleasure learning from you! I love All That Breathes. "

She added, "In this last month, knowing you as a filmmaker and connecting with you has been an absolute honour. The world needs to see the brilliance of the cinema you create. Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema and for reminding us of the beauty and importance of preserving our world.”

“All That Breathes will always boast of both Oscar and BAFTA nominations, while it has already won global accolades by winning at the Cannes Film Festival, Cinema Eye Honors Awards, American Society of Cinematographers USA, and Asia Pacific Screen Award. I would always put Shaunak Sen’s name as one of the most important filmmakers from India for the world to watch." Concluding her note, Guneet wrote, "Yesterday's Oscars may have passed, but the impact of 'All That Breathes' and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts."

India at Oscars 2023

Both Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen’s docu-films were nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature Film categories, respectively. While The Elephant Whisperers brought the golden statuette home, All That Breathes lost its nomination to Daniel Roher’s Navalny.

Additionally, other Indian nominee Naatu Naatu song from RRR was nominated in the Best Original Song category and it managed to clinch a win against Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.