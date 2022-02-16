'The Fame Game' To '83'; Here's Everything That's Coming On Netflix In Feb Second-half

The OTT platforms have been gaining audiences in bulk with 2022 being the best year for OTT players. Due to the stronger content pipeline and COVID-19 pandemic, people prefer binge-watching than going to cinemas. From 'The Fame Game' to '83', here are some of the top films and web series that are set to be streamed on the OTT platforms this February.

The Fame Game

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit is set to make her OTT debut via her upcoming web series, The Fame Game, which will release on Netflix on February 25, 2022. Apart from Dixit, the series will also see Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Suhasini Muley and others take on pivotal roles.

83

The film is likely to get its digital premiere on either February 18 or 25 on both platforms. The film chronicled the glorious win of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup against the two-time champions West Indies. The film got outstanding response from the film critics, fans and celebrities, but unexpectedly, it didn't do good at the box office.

Mithya

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is all set to thrill the audience with her acting in the upcoming six-part web series Mithya. The show also stars Avantika Dassani as her co-lead. The show is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, on the OTT platform Zee5. It also cast Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

A Thursday

A Thursday stars Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film showcases Neha as ACP Catherine Alvarez, who fights against all odds to safeguard 16 children from a hostage situation. Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2022. The film also stars Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and others in key roles.

Bestseller

The Bestseller is the web adaptation of Indian author Ravi Subramanian’s novel with the same name. Its cast line-up is quite interesting including actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories from February 18.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Season 4 of the much-loved show will release on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video and will see Midge's continue to struggle as a comedian. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 trailer sees her strive for creative freedom and also focuses on her determination to be the best in the business.

Bangarraju

After a successful theatrical release of Nagarjuna Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju, it is now all set for its digital release on Zee 5. The Telugu supernatural drama will premiere on February 18.

Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/_OTT_Latest