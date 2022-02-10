Madhuri Dixit's Debut Series 'The Fame Game's Much Intriguing Trailer Out; Watch

In the past few years, many Bollywood celebrities, including Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and more, debuted on streaming platforms with web series. The next in the line is Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit, who is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's drama, The Fame Game. While her fans are eager to watch her unfold the life of an actor, the makers recently released its official trailer.

The two minutes 10 seconds clip gave a sneak peek into the drama the viewers will witness with the upcoming series. Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand tells an interviewer how she has a simple family in which she is a mother, a wife and a daughter. While the trailer gives a glimpse of how famous she is, it then cuts to her disappearance and what happens after she goes missing.

Several different aspects of her life unfold, including an extra-marital affair. The clip unveils the highs and lows of life through which an actor goes. In the end, Madhuri's Anamika says, "A woman who's spent her whole life playing a new role every day, how could she remember who she is?".

Sharing the official trailer of the series, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni 'perfect' life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald." The actor's fans showered her with love soon after watching the much-intriguing trailer of The Fame Game.

More about The Fame Game

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit gave a sneak peek into her digital debut The Fame Game with a series of stills from the show. The pictures saw Madhuri Dixit's Anamika Anand living a luxurious life with her family. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley.

While the show is being directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, it will debut on the OTT giant Netflix on February 25, 2022. Its official synopsis reads, "When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truth."

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in