'The Family Man' Season Two Was A Tall Order: Raj Nidimoru

Others

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raj Nidimoru

Director Raj Nidimoru, one half of the duo Raj and DK behind The Family Man, says working on the second season of the critically acclaimed web-series was a challenge.

The directors, who are also the creators of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, finished shooting the upcoming chapter in the Amazon Original Series early this month.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals the shocking reason why he hates Anubhav Sinha

The first season received an overwhelming response from audiences in India and abroad. It is a tall order. This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up," Raj told PTI.

"The Family Man" follows a middle-class man, played by Bajpayee, secretly working for the National Investigation Agency. The co-director said the new season will have a tone similar to its 2019 debut but it will be more exciting. "The design of the show is such that it is close to reality we have picked up from real life incidents but have made a fictitious story that goes with the series," he added.

Besides Bajpayee, the first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag. South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, features in a pivotal role. "What Samantha is playing in the show is going to be a bit of a revelation. She is playing something unique, something she has never done before," Raj teased.

He said season two should be out by the end of the year. "The season two has been finished in record time. We have been shooting around August last year. We are aiming for similar date (as season one) it should come out at the end of the year, Raj said. On the movie front, the director duo is developing three different scripts. Asked about the film with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Raj said, He has to announce that, we are waiting." 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

