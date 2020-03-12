Manoj Bajpayee Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He Hates Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha is currently riding high on the success of his recent film Thappad that starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The filmmaker is also praised for his notable films like Article 15 and Mulk. His films have always thrown light on some of the most relevant issues in Indian society. However, actor Manoj Bajpayee recently made a shocking revelation about Anubhav Sinha.

In an interview to a leading daily, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his struggles as an actor. Talking about that he also dished out some dirty secrets about Anubhav Sinha. However, it was all done in good humour.

Manoj Bajpayee said that he hates Anubhav Sinha and talked about an incident. He said that Anubhav Sinha used to drink a very expensive drink. Anubhav Sinha used to ask him that does he know how much this drink costs and he also used to ask Manoj if knew the difference between scotch and whiskey.

Manoj Bajpayee also mentioned that this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter.

Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about how he and Anubhav Sinha met. He said that they met in Delhi when he passed out of Aligarh Muslim University as an engineering graduate. He then began assisting him on a play.

Manoj Bajpayee also mentioned that it was Anubhav Sinha who called him to Mumbai to try his luck in films. Manoj Bajpayee also said that it was Anubhav who paid for his flight tickets when he found out that it was not something he could afford back then.

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Amazon Prime's The Family Man 2. He will be seen reprising his role of Srikant Tiwari. The audience is eagerly waiting for the second season of The Family Man since its announcement.

