The Handmaid’s Tale Author Margaret Atwood Has Her Say On Potential Roe V. Wade Overturn

Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid’s Tale which was turned into the hit Elisabeth Moss-starrer series has opened up about the ongoing debate on the United States abortion laws.

The popular author wrote about the matter in the book of essays Burning Questions and according to the Guardian, she mentioned that women who cannot take decisions about whether to have their own children are 'enslaved'. Several artists and actors have also taken a stance against overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and have taken to social media to express their views.

Margaret Atwood on potential Roe v. Wade overturn

The Handmaid’s Tale author mentioned that women who do not have the right to decide if they wish to give birth to a child are 'enslaved' as the 'state claims ownership of their bodies'.

She compared the situation to conscription into an army for men and even mentioned that these men are provided with basic necessities like food and clothing. She then went on to make another point as she said that if the state is enforcing childbirth, it could also pay for prenatal and postnatal care, raising the child as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she mentioned, "Women who cannot make their own decisions about whether or not to have babies are enslaved because the state claims ownership of their bodies and the right to dictate the use to which their bodies must be put. The only similar circumstance for men is conscription into an army. In both cases, there is risk to the individual’s life, but an army conscript is at least provided with food, clothing, and lodging. Even criminals in prisons have a right to those things. If the state is mandating enforced childbirth, why should it not pay for prenatal care, for the birth itself, for postnatal care, and – for babies who are not sold off to richer families – for the cost of bringing up the child?”

Several artistes have been speaking up and extending support to the Roe V. Wade judgement after UD Supreme Court's draft was accessed by Politico and revealed that about five judges voted to overrule Roe and Casey. The landmark Roe V. Wade judgement was passed in 1973 and legalized abortion.

The leaked documents have now led to several pro-choice protests in the US as people fear the overturn of this ruling. Amy Schumer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bella Hadid, David Schwimmer and others have also spoken up about the matter on social media.

Image: AP