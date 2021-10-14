'The Masked Singer' Season 6: Who Are Caterpillar, Cupcake, Mallard, Banana Split?

The Masked Singer continues to entertain viewers with its sixth season currently running. Audiences have also been curious to find out the real identities of the celebrities under their masks. While the identities of some of the artists have been revealed, the guessing game might be on for the other contestants.

Cupcake was the latest contestant to be eliminated. It was revealed that the celebrity under the mask was Ruth Pointer. Here's looking at Ruth Pointer a.k.a. Cupcake and the identities of some of the other contestants.

Who is Cupcake on The Masked Singer?

The latest revelation on the show was Ruth Pointer in the role of Cupcake. The singer is the seniormost member of the American family band, The Pointer Sisters.

Who is Caterpillar on The Masked Singer?

The identity of Caterpillar is not yet out. Caterpillar made its first appearance as a wildcard contestant on Wednesday. As per Gold Derby, it is likely that the artist beneath the mask is Corey Taylor.

The artist is popular as the lead singer of bands like Slipknot and Stone Sour. Since he spoke of being linked to Taylor Swift, the name in his own name could be the clue to finding out who he is. Furthermore, he spoke of his life of metamorphosis, and Swift too had often spoken of her life troubles.

Who in Banana Split on The Masked Singer?

Banana Split had made its first appearance on September 29. They were then a part of the performances on Wednesday.

As per Gold Derby, it is likely that the duo is husband-wife, David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Some of the clues to why the masked duo is Foster and McPhee is the silver medal shown in the video and since the latter is an American Idol runner-up, this link can be drawn. Three dice with the words 2 written on each of them had also been shown, which could have stood for their son's date of birth, February 22.

With the contestants on the show accounting for 27 Grammys and 85 nominations, Foster could be an important contributor since he has 16 wins and 47 nominations. Since the contestants have 32 marriages and 20 divorces among them, Foster's five marriages and McPhee's two could have added to the tally.

Who is Mallard on The Masked Singer?

As per Gold Derby, Mallard on The Masked Singer is Willie Robertson. Mallard is also known as a duck and with a glimpse of dollar bills, one could assume that it hinted towards his money-spinning franchise, The Duck Dynasty.

Another hint towards Willie being the Mallard was him claiming to have written a best-selling book and a platinum record album. Willie's The Duck Commander Family' and the album Duck The Halls might just give away who he was. Another hint in the video was of Chris Pratt's image; the Avengers star became friends with Willie while working on Jurassic World