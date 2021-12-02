'The Masked Singer' Season 6: Who Is Bull, Contestant In Contention For The Golden Mask?

The identities of the celebrities on The Masked Singer have been coming out one by one in the sixth season of the reality show. The season has been airing for over two months now, and over 12 contestants' identities have been revealed. The only ones left now are Bull, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts.

Some of the fans of the show, who have been watching over the nine weeks, might have already guessed who are the names behind their masks. Some might be curious to know who Bull is. Here are some of the clues on the identity of Bull on The Masked Singer:

Who got unmasked on The Masked Singer? In the episode aired on Wednesday, December 1, the Bull and Skunk were the finalists from Group A and came up with multiple performances. Skunk was then revealed to be Faith Evans.

Who is the Bull on The Masked Singer 2021?

Bull has now entered the finals of the show and reaches a step closer to the 'Golden Mask' trophy. So who is the celebrity behind the bull mask?

Bull, as per a report on Gold Derby, is singer-songwriter Todrick Hall. One of the main factors that work in decoding his identity is that he is already a standout singer, as evident through his performances on the show.

The presence of lions in the clues in his preview special could be a hint towards his album Straight Outta Oz, which was based on the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

In one of the clues, he had mentioned the Forbes magazine, which had listed Hall the “30 Under 30 To Watch” list.

The clues in the video at the time of his performance to What Hurts the Most on Episode 2 had featured some cheerleaders. He too had been one of them in school, the report added, and he had attained popularity with his parody of the film on cheerleaders, Bring it On. The photo of the Disney Concert Hall too had clues, like his surname, his work as a dancer in Disneyland and his song Magic Happens being showcased at Disneyland.

The visual of the Carnege Hall in episode 4 and of Hall and Oates in episode 6 was once again a hint for his surname.

The identity will finally be revealed only when the finale airs on December 15.