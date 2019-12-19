TikTok Celebs: Popular Bollywood Celebs On The Video Sharing App

TikTok is one of the most used social media app in the country. The app has gained such wide popularity that it has now developed its own genre of celebrities. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also jumped the wagon and joined the popular app. Here are a few Bollywood stars that are popular on Tik Tok.

Popular Bollywood Tik Tok stars

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia is a popular Indian actress known for her roles like young Meera in Meera and Rajkumar Radhika, Salman Khan’s sister from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She is a popular star on social media including Instagram and TikTok, the star loves to dance and amuse her fans with her acting. She has over 12 million followers on TikTok.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur started her career with Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and was also a participant on Dance Ke Superstars. Avneet made her acting debut with Meri Maa where she essayed the role of Jhilmil. She is currently known for playing the role of Princess Yasmine in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has more than 17 million followers on the app.

Ahsaas Channa

The My Friend Ganesha Star is popularly known for multiple other films like Vaastu Shastra, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and more. She has been an active star on many TV shows and has also been a part of web series like Kota Factory, Girliyapa and more. She is also one of the popular stars on the app with over 2.6 million followers.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her career in 2009 but gained popularity with Phulwa in 2011. The 17-year-old star played the role of Natasha in the film Hichki. She was also awarded the Best Youngest Actress in Mumbai Achiever Awards. Popular for her dancing videos, the star has over 20 million followers.

Arishfa Khan

Arishfa Khan is also a popular TV and social media star who began her professional acting career in 2012. She made her debut with the TV serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera. She has over 19 million followers on the app. Her song Yaara with Manjul Khattr went viral and has over 113 million views on YouTube.

