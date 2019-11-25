Kesha's Tik Tok Performance At AMAs 2019 Drove The Audience Wild

Singer Kesha made the crowd go wild as she performed her 2009 hit party single Tik Tok at the American Music Awards. The Timber singer was joined by Big Freedia as she performed and also sang Raising Hell, the lead single from her upcoming album High Road. Read on to know more about the story.

Kesha turns back time with Tik Tok

Kesha was one of the most highly anticipated performers at this year’s American Music Awards. Kesha was part of the star-studded performance lineup at this year’s AMAs. The Timber singer started performing two songs at the awards but turned it into a fond memory for music lovers the moment she performed her 2009 hit party single, Tik Tok.

Kesha started her performance by performing alongside Big Freedia. The duo performed Raising Hell from Kesha’s upcoming album, High Road. The Tik Tok singer set the tone of her performance after dishing out the song lyrics “Mama raised me well// But I don’t wanna go to heaven without raisin’ hell”. Big Freedia also dazzled while singing alongside Kesha and also busting some killer dance moves with the backup dancers.

But Kesha turned this AMA 2019 performance memorable by singing her 2009 single, Tik Tok. The crowd at the Microsoft Theatre were sent into a frenzy when the singer was done singing Raising Hell and started singing the opening lines of Tik Tok. The artists present were also going crazy the moment Kesha started singing her party single. Fans of Kesha could not hold back their excitement and were tweeting and live streaming the performance from their social media accounts. Apart from Kesha, many other artists performed at the AMAs. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and many more were part of the star-studded lineup at the AMAs 2019.

