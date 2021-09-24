Tony Awards 2021: Here's How You Can Watch Broadway’s Grand Ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted numerous events across the globe last year, and while some managed a virtual show, a few returned this year with a bang. After Met Gala, another event to return after a year gap is the Tony Awards.

The awards to honour the best in Broadway productions are all set to be held this weekend. Here's all you need to know on when and where to watch Tony Awards 2021.

Tony Awards 2021: When and where to watch the event?

The Tony Awards will be broadcasted on September 26. The show will kick off at 7 PM ET.

In India, the timings would be 4 AM on Monday. Those interested to watch the show in India can follow the updates on the official Instagram page of the Tony Awards.

That's because the event will be streamed only on Paramount+, CBS' streaming platform. This includes the first half of the event, which will showcase the presentations of individual categories.

The streaming platform will also air the second half of the night, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! This part of the event is being promoted as a concert event to "celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre". It will also feature the presentations of some of the main categories like Best Musical, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Play. This part will be screened two hours later at 9 PM ET and this will also be available also on cable, on CBS.

74th Tony Awards

The 74th Tony Awards, which is presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, is being held at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York.

The event has been delayed by more than a year, since it was earlier scheduled to be held on June 7, 2020.

The nominations for the show had been announced on October 2020.

Jagged Little Pill leads the nominations charts with 15 nods. Moulin Rouge! The Musical has bagged 14 nominations, while Slave Play and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical have been tied on 12 nods each. The Inheritance is also among the productions with double-digit nominations with 11 nominations.