Tony Awards 2021: Who Is Nominated? Who Is Performing? Check All Details Here

As the Broadway theatres were shut for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Tony Awards 2021 are all set to shine. Many popular artists will be marking their presence at the event and will even be performing live. The event will also be followed by a special concert event called The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back.
The 74th annual Tony Awards will take place on 26 September 2021 at 7 p.m. EST at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to host the four-hour presentation. Read further to know all the details about the highly anticipated Tony Awards 2021.
Who is performing at Tony Awards 2021?
Some of the popular artists namely Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! and Jagged Little Pill, who are up for 15 nominations in total, will be setting the stage on fire with their stunning performances.
Who is nominated in Tony Awards 2021?
Tony Awards nominations 2021:
Best Musical
- Jagged Little Pill
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
- Grand Horizons
- The Inheritance
- Sea Wall/A Life
- Slave Play
- The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
- Betrayal
- Frankie and Johnny In The Clair De Lune
- A Soldiers Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Ian Barford, Linda Vista
- Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
- Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
- Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
- Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
- Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
- David Cromer, The Sound Inside
- Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
- Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
- Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
- Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
- Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
- Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Book of a Musical
- Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill
- John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score
- Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol
- Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
- Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
- Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
- Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Choreography
- Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
- Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
- James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
- David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play
- John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
- Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Dede Ayite, Slave Play
- Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
- Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
- Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
- Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
- Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
- Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
- Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
- Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
- Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
- Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
- Jon Clark, The Inheritance
- Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
- Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
- Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
- Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
- Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
- Annie McNamara, Slave Play
- Lois Smith, The Inheritance
- Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
- Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
- Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
- Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
- Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
- Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
- Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
- Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
- Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
- Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
- Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
- Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
- Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Image: AP
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.