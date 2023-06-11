Tony Awards 2023: When And Where To Watch The Ceremony Live And All Else You Need To Know

The stage is all set for the 76th annual Tony Awards. Conducted to honour excellence in Broadway theatre, the awards will be held tonight (June 11). The nomination list for the Tony Awards 2023 was announced on May 2 earlier this year.

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League present the Tony Awards. The nominees are placed under 26 categories including several competitive and non-competitive awards. The prizes are distributed in performance categories, sound and technical categories and special awards.

This year, the biggest night of Broadway has called for a change in venue. Instead of its usual Radio City Music Hall, the award ceremony will be held at the United Palace in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of Manhattan. The awards have been held at the Radio City Music Hall since 2000, except for 3 years in between.

When and where to watch Tony Awards 2023?

(Inside Manhattan's United Palace, venue for the Tony Awards. | Image: Tony Awards/Twitter)

The coveted award night will be streaming live online for patrons who cannot make it to the venue. The show will commence at 8 pm EST on Sunday, June 11 (5:30 am IST on Monday, June 12). It can be viewed live on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Will the writers' strike put a pause on the show?

(The Tony Awards will be held today, June 11 EST. | Image: Tony Awards/Twitter)

The WGA strike in Hollywood is perhaps making more noise currently than any award ceremony. The ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike did put the breaks on the Tony Awards for a while. However, on May 15, the guild issued a statement confirming their cooperation in the event.

“As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike,” the statement given out by the Writers' Guild read. The association had earlier refused to work for the award ceremony. However, eventually, the Tony organisation committee agreed to oblige to their requests so as to get the writers back on board.