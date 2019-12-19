Tovino Thomas' Kilometers And Kilometers First Look Revealed; See Poster

South Indian actor Tovino Thomas will be seen in the movie Kilometers and Kilometers. The first look poster of the movie was recently released online. The director of the movie had previously posted an image stating that the official first look of the movie will be released today. Check out the post that was posted by the director here.

Netizens were eager to see what the first look of the movie looked like. In the poster, there is the Indian tricolour beside the name of the movie. While there is the tricolour on one side, there is the American flag on the other. In the poster, Tovino Thomas is seen riding a motorcycle, while his friends are clapping and cheering for him. Actor Joju George plays the role of Thomas’ friend in the movie, and in the poster, he is seen asking the spectators to move aside.

Kilometers and Kilometers first look poster

Kilometers and Kilometers will be helmeted by Joe Baby. Joe Baby has not only directed the movie but also written the script of the movie. The movie will be produced by Tovino Thomas, Anto Joesph, Ramshi Ahmed and Sinu Sidharth. Kilometers and Kilometers are composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

Netizens have showered the poster of the movie with a lot of positive comments. Many said that they cannot wait for the movie to hit the theatres. Netizens said that they have high expectations from the movie, which will definitely do good. Tovino Thomas is one of the most well-known actors in the Malayalam industry and the fans have high expectations from the film.

