Fashion: Beautiful South Indian Sarees To Add To Your Collection

Sarees reflect the elegance and are draped differently across various regions of the country. South Indian sarees are known for their simplicity and sheer elegance. Here's a list of different types of south Indian sarees that you would want to add to your collection.

Kanjeevaram Saree

This is one of the south Indian sarees that is known to originate from Tamil Nadu. These sarees are woven from the best mulberry silk threads. Traditionally, the saree was known to be made in red and gold only. The silk thread is dipped in gold to create intricate designs. Today, you can get Kanjeevaram sarees in various colours.

ALSO READ | Type Of Sarees From The State Of Tamil Nadu To Drape This Diwali

Mysore Silk Saree

This is one of the most sought after South Indian sarees. The saree is known to weigh the least as compared to other sarees. It is one of the few sarees that witnessed very few changes over the course of time, yet remains popular.

ALSO READ | Fashionable Lehenga Saree Trends For The Upcoming Wedding Season

Pochampally Sarees

This is one of the South Indian sarees that is known to originate from Telangana. The saree is popular for its simplicity and geometric designs. They are known to have traditional patterns in Ikat style of dyeing. If you love details, you should definitely add this saree to your wardrobe.

ALSO READ | Saree Draping: How Saree Draping Style Differs From Culture To Culture

Gadwal Sarees

This saree has its origin from two regions including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Both Gadwal cotton and silk sarees are popular for their handcrafted zari works. The special feature of Gadwal saree is the border that is known to be made of pure mulberry silk.

ALSO READ | Types Of Sarees In Telangana: Must Try Sarees From The State

Chettinad Sarees

From mouth-watering cuisine to gawking temple architecture, the Chettinad district of Tamil Nadu is famous for many other things. The Chettinad saree is one of them. One of the most popular south Indian sarees, the random burst of colour, bold geometrical patterns hand-loomed distinguishes this saree from the rest.

ALSO READ | Wedding Season: Essential Jewellery For Every Bride