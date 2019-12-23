TV Reporter Wins Lottery While Reporting On It During Live Broadcast

The chances of winning a lottery can be quite low. But it is a life-changing experience for sure. It can even lead to a financially stable future. Announcing lottery results and seeing your name on it while you are on air, though, is an entirely different thing. That is exactly what happened with Spanish reporter Natalia Escudero.

TV reporter wins lottery

Luck had plans up its sleeve for Natalia. Natalia, a reporter for RTVE, was in the middle of a live broadcast when she found out she had won a prize in the Spanish Christmas Lottery when the results were announced. She celebrated her lottery win and while facing the camera she also said that she will not be going to work the next day, which was quite hilarious as well.

Natalia did not win the first prize in the lottery. However, the lucky reporter still bagged a handsome amount of 5,000 euros. The draw for the lottery was held on December 22 at the Teator Real de Madrid. This is where Natalia was covering news of the lottery winners. She soon became excited with the win and told the camera that she has a tenth of it and that she will not be coming to work the next day.

The video of her winning live on the air has now gone viral with more than 2.3 million views, 13,700 likes, and around 5,000 retweets. Netizens said that it was quite normal for the reporter to get excited over the win, as anyone else would be in the same state. Luck works its own ways.

