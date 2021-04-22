TWICE's Chaeyoung's 22nd Birthday: Take A Quiz To See How Well You Know The K-pop Star

TWICE's Chaeyoung's birthday is here. The K-pop rapper, who turns 22 today, is a member of Twice, a K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. Chaeyoung's age was only 14 at the time she first auditioned to join JYP Entertainment as a trainee and joined after passing two rounds of auditions.She started off as a singer but started to train as a rapper shortly after commencing her training. She participated in the reality television competition Sixteen in 2015. As one of nine successful participants, she went on to join the then newly formed girl group, Twice. Here's a quiz about the K-pop star on the occasion of her 22nd birthday -

Chaeyoung's quiz on the occasion of her birthday

1. Chaeyoung is... ?

a) The youngest member of TWICE

b) The oldest member of TWICE

c) The tallest member of TWICE

d) The shortest member of TWICE

2. Which song did Chaeyoung write from TWICE's latest album, Eyes Wide Open?

a) Hell in Heaven

b) Believer

c) Handle It

d) Queen

3. How old was Chaeyoung when she wrote "Don't Give Up"?

a) 14

b) 18

c) 16

d) 20

4. What is Chaeyoung's nickname?

a) Cupcake sugar

b) Sakura Blossom

c) Strawberry Princess

d) Honey Pumpkin

5. What is Chaeyoung's secret talent?

a) Cooking

b) Drawing

c) Acting

d) Directing

6. Who is Chaeyoung's favourite artiste?

a) Will Smith

b) Justin Timberlake

c) Justin Bieber

d) Drake

7. What is Chaeyoung's favourite colour?

a) Red and Black

b) Red and Blue

c) Pink and Purple

d) Black and Purple

8. Where was Chaeyoung born?

a) Seoul, South Korea

b) Busan, South Korea

c) Daejeon, South Korea

d) Daegu, South Korea

9. Chaeyoung graduated high school with which fellow Twice member in 2019?

a) Nayeon

b) Jeongyeon

c) Momo

d) Tzuyu

10. How many songs has Chaeyoung written for TWICE, without a co-writer?

a) 2

b) 6

c) 5

d) 9

Answers for Chaeyoung's birthday quiz -

1. d

2. c

3. b

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. d

8. a

9. d

10. a

Image source - TWICE Instagram