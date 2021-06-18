Two Actresses Of 'Savdhaan India' & 'Crime Patrol' Held For Theft In Mumbai

Two television actresses were arrested from Mumbai for allegedly stealing 3.28 lakh from a paying guest accommodation in Aarey Colony on Friday. The actresses- Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19) had worked in popular crime shows on television like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India and were allegedly facing financial difficulties owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Both actresses had shifted to a paying guest accommodation run by one of their friends in the Royal Palm area of Aarey Colony to tide over difficult times. On May 18, the duo fled from the PG after allegedly stealing Rs 3,28,000 from the locker of a woman who stayed in the accommodation with them, according to police.

The woman whose money had been stolen had raised suspicions over the involvement of the two Mumbai actresses who had gone missing from the Royal Palm building since the theft. In CCTV footage accessed by the police, the actresses were spotted carrying a bundle of money. After their escape, the Mumbai police were on a lookout for the two.

The actresses were arrested in Mumbai on June 18 and both broke down and confessed to committing the theft. The Police have managed to recover only Rs 50,000 from their possession. After being produced before the court, the two TV actresses have been sent to police custody till June 23.

Aarey Police Station's senior officer Nutan Power told ANI, "that apart from popular TV shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, the actresses have also worked in many web series."

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.