Ugadi 2022: Happy Ugadi Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status & More To Wish Friends And Family

Image: Shutterstock
The festival of Ugadi is celebrated to mark the first day of the new year in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The day marks the new year as per the traditional calendar followed by the people of the aforementioned states. People welcome the new year by decorating their houses with flowers and beautiful rangolis. They also perform traditional rituals and prepare delicious food to mark the occasion. Ugadi or Yugadi is the combination of two words - 'yug,' which means period, and 'adi,' which refers to starting something new. Therefore, Ugadi symbolises new beginnings.
People are all set to celebrate the festival with their friends and family. However, sending best wishes in the form of sweet messages, images and stickers is another way of celebrating the festival. Here are some images, WhatsApp messages and statuses to wish friends and family on this Ugadi 2022.
On the occasion of Ugadi 2022, here are some beautiful wishes and messages to send to friends and family:
I hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life! Wishing you a very Happy New Year!
May this Ugadi usher cheerfulness, enriching the hearts of people with good health, wealth and joy.
Let’s forget all old mistakes, and prepare to cherish the new year with nothing but positivity. Wish you happy Ugadi.
I may be far away I may not be there to celebrate this day But always remember that in my heart, I’ll be celebrating Ugadi with you. Best wishes to you on Ugadi!
May God bless you with peace, luck, and success throughout the year. Wishing your love a great Ugadi festival.
You are the reason I am so happy and I wish that you are blessed with great success and new hopes on Ugadi. Wishing you the best of the time
Happy Ugadi Festival wishes to the love of my life. Be the wonderful person you are and keep shining wherever you go.
Love is precious and you are the most important person in my life. Sending my love and warm greetings to Ugadi for a prosperous and successful life.
