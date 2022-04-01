Ugadi 2022: Happy Ugadi Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status & More To Wish Friends And Family

The festival of Ugadi is celebrated to mark the first day of the new year in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The day marks the new year as per the traditional calendar followed by the people of the aforementioned states. People welcome the new year by decorating their houses with flowers and beautiful rangolis. They also perform traditional rituals and prepare delicious food to mark the occasion. Ugadi or Yugadi is the combination of two words - 'yug,' which means period, and 'adi,' which refers to starting something new. Therefore, Ugadi symbolises new beginnings.

