Upcoming Marathi Movies That You Need To Watch Out For In 2020

Others

Marathi movies are very popular among the Indian audience and known best for their authentic content. Today we look at the upcoming Marathi movies of this year.

Marathi movies

The Marathi film industry is the oldest of all the film industries in India. It has produced some of the best movies across multiple genres in the last decade. Let's us take a look at some of the most-anticipated Marathi movies coming out this year:

Vikun Taak

Vikun Taak is an upcoming Indian Marathi movie directed by Poster Boyz fame Sameer Patil and produced by Uttung Hitendra Thakur. The film features Chunky Pandey, Shivraj Vaychal, Hrishikesh Joshi, and Sameer Chougule. It is set to release on January 31 2020.

Also Read | Bollywood: List Of Marathi Movies That Were Remade In Hindi Cinema 

Bhaybheet

Bhaybheet is a horror-thriller directed by Deepak Naidu, which stars Subodh Bhave and Madhu Sharma in the lead. It also features Girija Joshi, Poorva Gokhale, and Yateen Karyekar. The film is scheduled to release on February 28, 2020.

Bonus

Bonus is an upcoming Marathi film directed by Saurabh Bhave. It features Gashmeer Mahajani and Pooja Sawant in prominent roles. The drama, written and directed by Saurabh Bhave is slated to release on February 28, 2020. Here's the first look poster of the Marathi movie.

 

Ibhrat

Ibhrat is an upcoming Marathi drama directed by Pravin R Kshirsagar. The film is an adaptation of Annabhau Sathe's novel Aavdi. It features Shilpa Thakre, Sanjay Shejwal in pivotal roles. Ibhrat is set to come out on February 21, 2020.

Also Read | Best Marathi Movies From 'Fatteshikast' To 'Hirkani' That Released In 2019

Mann Fakiraa

Mann Fakiraa is helmed by famed Marathi star Mrunmayee Deshpande and is based on love and marriage. The film stars Sayali Sanjeev, Suvrat Joshi, Anjali Patil, and Aniket Mohan. It is slated to be released on February 14, 2020. Check out the motion poster:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddharth Mahadevan (@siddharth.mahadevan) on

Also Read | Nana Patekar: Best Marathi Movies That His Fans Can Not Afford To Miss

 

 

