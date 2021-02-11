US TikTok Star Dazhariaa Noyes Dies By Suicide After Posting Instagram Video

Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, 18-year old TikTok star, died by suicide on Monday. Her father confirmed the same on social media and wrote, "I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter. Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

Before her death, Dazhariaa took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself singing and dancing. She captioned it as, "Ok, I know I’m annoying y'all, this is my last post."

The 18-year old had over a million followers on TikTok (username Bxbygirlldee) and more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. She also had a YouTube page with many subscribers. According to the reports, a GoFundMe account was set up with a message that said, "On February 8th my daughter dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels. She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road. I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels. Daddy love you."

Noyes' mother Jennifer Shaffer wrote, "I'm so heartbroken I really can't believe you're going I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it’s not."

Fans also dropped comments expressing their condolences. One user wrote, "RIP we lost an angel hope god is treating you good :(" Another said, "mental health is real!! Pls speak out, don’t suffer in silence." [sic] While another said, "Rip beautiful..ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’”I feel so confused on how this could happen to you.." [sic]

