Valimai Look Of Ajith's Leaked Online By A Fan

The popular Tamil actor Ajith is currently working on his next film Valimai. The shooting for the film has not yet started, which is why there is little to no promotion for the film yet. Usually, promotional pictures such as the first poster and first look of the lead actor are reserved for a later date when the film is close to completion or in post-production. However, sometimes promotion images get leaked online even if the production house does not want them to be out yet. And that is what happened recently, as a fan of Ajith clicked a picture with the star and posted it online. The picture shows Ajith in his attire for his next film Valimai.

Ajith's unseen look from Valimai turns viral online

On November 20, 2019, Ajith's look from Valimai was leaked online and spread amongst his fan groups like wildfire. The image was trending online for a few hours and is now available to view on Ajith's official Instagram fan page. Ajith can be seen wearing a plain white shirt and grey pants. He is also wearing a pair of sunglasses and he has grown a stylish moustache for his role in the film. He is seen posing next to his fan in the image. Here is the picture that was shared by Ajith's fan.

Valimai will be directed by H. Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor. This is the second time that the two will be working together alongside Ajith. The film is slated to release sometime during Diwali of 2020. It is set to be an action thriller where Ajith will be playing the role of a police officer. Rumour has it that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead, however, no official statement about her involvement in the project has been made yet. The movie has still not started filming, it is likely to start in December of this year.

