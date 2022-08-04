Last Updated:

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Date, Significance, Celebration And Other Details

Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival celebrated to propitiate the Goddess Lakshmi. It is a major pooja performed by several women in the states of Southern India.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022

Image: Twitter/@Tourism_AP


Varalakshmi Vratam or Vara Mahalakshmi Vrata is a festival celebrated to propitiate the Goddess Lakshmi. It is one of the major forms of pooja performed by several women in the states of Southern India. There is a belief among people that worshipping the Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi – the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength. Some states have also declared it as an optional holiday in Inda.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Date

The Hindu festival is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon - Poornima - in the month of Shravana, which corresponds to the Gregorian months of July–August. This year, Varalakshmi will be celebrated on 12 August 2022. In some parts of the country, it will be celebrated on August 5

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Significance 

Eight forces or energies are recognised and they are known as Siri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvathi (Wisdom), Preethi (Love), Keerthi (Fame), Shanthi (Peace), Santhushti (contentment) and Pushti (Strength). Each one of these forces is called a 'Lakshmi' aka:

  • Aadi Lakshmi (the Protector)
  • Dhana Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth)
  • Dhairya Lakshmi (Goddess of Courage)
  • Sowbhagya Lakshmi (Goddess of Prosperity)
  • Vijaya Lakshmi (Goddess of Victory)
  • Dhanya Lakshmi (Goddess of Nourishment)
  • Santaana Lakshmi (Goddess of Progeny)
  • Vidhya Lakshmi (Goddess of Wisdom)

All the eight forces denoted as the Ashta Lakshmis or the eight Lakshmis of the Hindus.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2022: Ceremony/Celebration

On the occasion, women worship Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion. They offer fruits, sweets, flowers, gold jewellery and more to the Goddess of Wealth. Women even adorne a rakshai/saradu (sacred thread) on their wrists after the pooja is completed. This pooja can be performed with no restriction to caste or creed.

Image: Twitter/@Tourism_AP

