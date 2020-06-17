'Victory To Indian Army,' Says Anupam Kher In Support Of Forces After Face-off With China

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher hailed the Indian Army and wished victory upon the Armed Forces as he reacted to the soldiers being martyred in the violent faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15.

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened late in the evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Protests have erupted in anger against China across India and the call for 'Boycott China and Chinese products' is gaining momentum.

'Victory to the Indian Army'

भारतीय सेना की जय। जय हिन्द।🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2020

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. An estimated 43 casualties including dead and injured were suffered by the Chinese side, as per chatter accessed by ANI.

