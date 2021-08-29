Video: Bride's Dance With Bridesmaids At Wedding Leaves Groom Emotional, Watch

Social media has been flooded with videos that capture the precious moments of wedding. Some clips showcase the emotional moments of bride and groom while others capture the playful moments. Adding to them, a new video surfaced on the internet that shows the bride dancing with her bridesmaids in front of her groom. But, what made the moment even more special was that the groom is seen shedding tears.

Bride dances her heart out at the wedding

The video has been shared by Seven Mantra Films on Instagram alongside the caption, "She danced away with all her heart, while he couldn’t stop those tears from rolling down his cheeks!". In the video, the bride can be seen grooving to a song with her bridesmaids in front of the groom and other guests. The bride seemed happy while dancing but the groom was seen getting emotional. While the bride was performing, the groom shed tears and someone present in the ceremony can be seen wiping his face. Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 120 likes. The video has captured the attention of netizens, who reacted to the post in the comments section. One user commented, "Superb" while another user congratulated the couple.

Recently, a hilarious clip had emerged on the internet where this bride stubbornly stood halfway at her wedding entrance upon noticing that something was amiss. A video shared by a wedding photography page on Instagram ‘theweddingbrigade' has garnered the attention of the viewers. In the now-viral footage, the bedecked bride in a pink lehenga was seen fuming and complaining that her favourite bridal entry song wasn’t playing as she was making her way to the wedding venue. In the comical clip, the bride gets angry and refused to enter into the marriage compound as her family members ask what exactly was a problem. She can be heard complaining as she frowns and steps back not willing to walk unless her favourite track was played by the DJ. Several of the wedding guests standing in the vicinity begin to wonder about the situation.

IMAGE: sevenmantrafilms/Instagram