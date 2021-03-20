Vincenzo’s Episode Makes K-drama Fans Angry Because Of A Chinese Product Placement

Netflix K-drama Vincenzo has gained immense popularity lately. K-drama fans have been talking about the recent Vincenzo’s episode. They have criticised the makers for placing a Chinese Bibimbap in Vincenzo. Take a look at why the audiences called out the makers of the show here.

According to the Global Times, the recent Vincenzo's episode has captured the attention of both Chinese as well as Korean viewers. The reason for the same is that in the episode, Song Joong ki as Vincenzo is seen enjoying a Chinese brand Korean-style instant rice meal. Netizens had an issue with the product placement of the Chinese Bibimbap in Vincenzo. The lead actor Hong Cha-young hands Vincenzo a bowl of an instant beef stirred rice dish. The dish is similar to a Korean delicacy called Bibimbap which is served in a stone dish. However, in the episode, the dish is served in a bowl of the Chinese brand Zi Hai Guo which is one of the most famous companies that produces self-made instant food.

Song Joong ki as Vincenzo also delivered a dialogue saying "don't forget to eat something nice while watching something interesting" in the episode. Netizens took to China's Sina Weibo to talk about the same. Some focused their criticism on the packaging of the dish while others mentioned that stirred rice dish is a Korean dish. Some fans even wrote that they do not want to see South Korean artists eat Chinese food in K-dramas. According to the makers, it was only a product placement as the company is in an advertising agreement with the show. In the agreement, it is mentioned that the product should be used at least 4 times in the show wherein the lead actor should be having it twice.

More about Vincenzo

Song Joong ki's new drama series features him in a lead role along with Jeon Yeo-been and Ok Taecyeon. The show premiered this February on Netflix. The plot revolves around the life of Vincenzo Cassano who was adopted by a mafia at a very young age. He grows up to become a lawyer. Vincenzo review is extremely positive and the audience has been gripped by the show because of Song Joong Ki.