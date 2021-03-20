Vincenzo's Taecyeon Shares That His Boy Band 2 PM Will Not Be Making A Comeback This Year

Taecyeon as Jang Jun-woo has gained immense popularity because of the show Vincenzo. In an interview with 1st Look Magazine, Taecyeon spoke about the recent Vincenzo’s episode. He spoke about his veteran k-pop group 2 PM. When asked about a reunion, he said that they might not have one this year. Take a look at what he had to say about his boy band.

Vincenzo's Taecyeon talks about 2PM's reunion

Vincenzo's Taecyeon first discussed his role in Vincenzo’s episode. He then mentioned that 2 PM that the veteran k pop group might not make a comeback this year. In an earlier statement, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment mentioned that they weren't sure if the boy band would be able to make a comeback this year. But Taecyeon's 2PM band is planning to make a comeback soon. They mentioned that since they were on a hiatus for 5 long years, the members are in serious discussion on what side of the group could they show. They asked the fans to wait a little longer.

The JYP Entertainment group had to take a break in 2017 as a few members of their group had to enlist themselves into the South Korean armed forces. This is because they have to complete their mandatory military service. The six members who are a part of the boy band are Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. Ok Taecyeon was the lead rapper of the group. The last release of Taecyeon's 2PM band was the album Gentlemen’s Game and the song Promise (I’ll Be) from the album was the last song they sang in 2017. In the comments, he said that they are uncertain about the reunion because a lot of things are overlapping this year. While talking about writing the new music, he mentioned that each member writes music and currently each one of them has different ideas for the comeback album.

About OK Taecyeon's Vincenzo

Vincenzo's cast features Sing Joong-Ki in the lead role along with Jeon Yeo-been and Ok Taecyeon in supporting roles. The show premiered in February this year. The plot revolves around Park Joo-hyung who is adopted by a mafia at a very young age. He grows up to become a lawyer and serves as a consigliere for the Mafia group. Song joong-ki as Vincenzo has gained immense popularity amongst the audience. Vincenzo's review until now is extremely positive.