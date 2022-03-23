Viral 19-yr-old Running Youngster Promised Assistance, Training For Army By Noida DM

A viral video can change someone's life, and there have been numerous instances of it, be it Ranu Mondal and Sahadev Dirdo attaining fame for their singing or Baba Ka Dhaba owners becoming a talking point. The latest such instance was of a 19-year-old boy, who earned praises for his aspiration to join the Army, for which he ran 10 kilometres every day.

His video was inspiring people, as he carried his ambition and ran for his fitness amid his work at a food joint, and his mother's hospitalisation. Even an Army veteran had offered help to him after the video went viral. Now, the District Magistrate of Noida, from where his sprinting video went viral, has also promised help to him.

19-year-old Army aspirant who went viral for sprinting video offered help by Noida DM

Pradeep Mehra, the 19-year-old viral sensation, as per a report by ANI, has said that he met the Noida DM recently. The DM has assured him help for his mother's treatment, and that financial assistance would also be provided, he said. Moreover, Pradeep also said that the DM would provide training for his preparation to enrol in the Army.

However, he clarified that he would continue to work for McDonald's.

Uttar Pradesh | I met Noida DM today, he said he'll help me with my mother's treatment & give financial aid, get me trained in the preparation of getting into the army... I'll continue working for McDonald's as of now: Pradeep Mehra, whose sprinting video has gone viral https://t.co/iVlIwJTOiy pic.twitter.com/OIIdNDPlaK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2022

Earlier, retired Armyman LT Gen Satish Dua had stated that he had interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. Calling Pradeep's josh 'commendable', the veteran had stated that Lt Gen Rana Kalita would help Pradeep train to pass the recruitment tests for the Regiment.

His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/iasbkQvvII — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) March 21, 2022

In a previous interaction, Pradeep had shared that he had been working for the food outlet in Noida for close to a month. He was aware that he had become a talking point, and stated that his video was motivating people.

19-year-old Noida boy goes viral for sprinting video at midnight

Pihu movie director Vinod Kapri spotted Pradeep running on the streets of Noida at 12 o'clock in the night. He offered to drop him, but the latter did not accept and shared that he was running to prepare for the Army.

Pradeep, who hailed from Uttarakhand, shared that he ran from his workplace at Sector 16 to his home to Barola every night. he had made it a routine since he could not run at any other time, as he had to leave for work early in the morning, and also had to prepare food for his elder brother, with whom he lived.