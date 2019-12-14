Sourav Ganguly's 'cheeky' Reply To Daughter's Latest Insta Post Is Unmissable

Former cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who is currently spending quality time with is a family on holiday, caught netizens' attention once again when he indulged in yet another healthy banter with daughter Sana. Just a couple of weeks ago, the father-daughter duo were involved in a funny exchange where Sana successfully trolled Sourav on social media which garnered a lot of attention. Sana in her latest post has again managed to playfully pull her dad's leg. In the picture posted by her, the duo can be seen under a Christmas tree. But Sana doesn't seem to be happy with former Team India's skipper's grim expression.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Out and about with the best … PS:- @souravganguly do you ever plan on smiling for a picture?”

Ganguly being a sport replied to the picture and said: “Love u Sana… lovely pic.”

Previous banter between the father-daughter

Ganguly took to his social media to share a picture of himself from the post-match presentation, he engaged in friendly banter with his daughter Sana Ganguly. Sana asked her father what is it that he did not like for having a grim expression on his face in the photo to which the BCCI President replied that it was her disobedience. Ganguly's daughter was quick to give it back with full wit and said that she was learning it from the former skipper himself. The friendly banter caught the attention of the netizens who admired the relationship shared between Ganguly and his daughter Sana.

Ganguly hails Team India after clinical win

Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india @BCCI @imVkohli @JayShah @ImRo45 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 11, 2019

