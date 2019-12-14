Wating For 'KGF 2'? Here's When The Film's First Look Release

Kannada actor Yash after shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 for over a year is finally ready to present the audience with their brand new film. The first look poster of the film will be out on 21 December, which is when the makers will also celebrate the first anniversary of the film.

READ: KGF Star Yash-Ram Charan Come Together In One Frame, Netizens Go Gaga Over ‘fav Heroes’

First look to be unveiled:

Sanjay Dutt will be playing Adheera, the main antagonist in the film. The actor started shooting for the film recently. The director of the film Prashanth Neel shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt from the sets of the film. The filmmaker expressed his excitement at the beginning of the shoot of the film in Hyderabad. Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera had broken the internet and fans could not stop praising his menacing look from the film. The film also stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

READ: Yash: The KGF Star's Best Movies You Must Check Out

Once a upon a time....... Adheera⚔️

let's see how this epic story ends🗡️#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad

With @duttsanjay sir commences.... pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019

K.G.F: Chapter 1 was a colossal success at the box office and was lauded by critics and fans alike. The period action drama was released on December 21, 2018, but it made its American Premier a day earlier. The film starred Yash in the role of Rocky Bhai, the lead character. The second film in the K.G.F franchise is now in the making and will be a continuation of the story from the first film. It will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first film. Yash will reprise his role in the sequel and the film is set to release sometime in April of 2020.

READ: KGF Star Yash Shares Unique Post Of Daughter And New-born Son Talking

READ: KGF Star Yash's Fans Abuse Actor-couple Over Old Video, Duo Seeks Help

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.