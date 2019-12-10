KGF Star Yash-Ram Charan Come Together In One Frame, Netizens Go Gaga Over ‘fav Heroes’

It was a few weeks ago that Yash had bonded with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda at an event, sending their fans into a frenzied zone. The Kolar Gold Fields: Chapter 1 star once again bonded with a Telugu star and the reaction was similar, his fans could not get enough of it. This time, it was his bonding with Ram Charan that made headlines. From terming the duo as their ‘favourite heroes’, calling their moment as a ‘dream photo’ to drooling over to similar ‘jaw structure’, netizens were completely overwhelmed.

Yash and Ram Charan bumped into each other at an awards show that was held in Chennai recently. While Yash was dressed in a striped suit over a white T-shirt, Ram Charan wore an all-white traditional attire. The duo were seen shaking hands and were all smiles when they greeted each other.

“Aweeee.... My two fav actors in one frame. They both have similar jaw structure. It's sooo good to see these two actors meet each other. @TheNameIsYash #RamCharan #Yash,” read one comment. One fan wrote, “LOVELY CHARAN ND ROCKY BHAI YASH. TRENDING 🙌🔥 Congratulations.” “Hooooo wooooow my favourite hero's together,” was another fan’s response. Many other netizens posted enojis galore of flame and hearts.

Yash was felicitated with an award at the event. The actor had a brilliant year with KGF turning out to the biggest Kannada hit of all time. That was not all, he also became a father for the second time, with the birth of his son. He is currently shooting for the second installment of KGF. This movie will also star Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

Ram Charan, too, is gearing up for a biggie. He is working Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in RRR, where he is working alongside Jr NTR. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, among others. The film is a period action drama that will release next year. Ram Charan also produced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that featured his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie was critically acclaimed and a success at the box offfice.

