What Happened To Jared From Subway? Why Was He Arrested And Where Is He Now? Find Out

Jared Fogle was one of the most prominent parts of the Subway ad campaigns a few years ago. Jared Fogle had gone viral based on the claims that doing a 'Subway' diet had helped him lose weight. Jared Fogle's story,however, took a dark turn. Read further ahead to find out what happened to Jared from Subway.

What Happened to Jared from Subway

Since his stint as the 'Subway guy,' he has all but disappeared from the public eye. Around the end of 2010, Jared Fogle came under the investigation of federal law enforcement agencies after an incident where he reportedly made "lewd comments" about schoolgirls to journalist Rochelle Herman-Walrond. Rochelle made sure to save these recordings as proof that Jared was involved in some shady behaviour.

As the investigation started going deeper, Russell Taylor, the director of Fogle's weight-loss organisation was found in possession of child porn and was also involved in exchanging of said contents. There was also evidence that Taylor had exchanged illegal pornographic content with Fogle. Additional information was also uncovered which implied that Fogle had his own collection of child porn content.

This led to the FBI doing a detailed investigation on Fogle. In 2015, FBI launched a raid on Fogle's house, seizing computers, laptops and other electronic equipments. They found disturbing text messages between Fogle and Cindy Mills, a Subway franchise owner.

Jared Fogle Charges

As the investigation concluded, Jared Fogle pleaded guilty on two charges: distribution of receipt of child pornography and travelling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison for his crimes. Additionally, he was fined heavily too. He had to pay a fine of 175,000 dollars, had to forfeit another 50,000 in assets as well as 1.4 million in restitution to his victims. Even after his prison sentence, he will be under state supervision for the rest of his life.

Where is Jared from Subway Now?

As of now in 2021, Fogle is still in a prison cell, answering for his crimes. Subway has cut all ties with Fogle and he is going to be in prison for a long time.

