Subway Tuna Scandal Explained! Here's Why The Popular Fast Food Chain Has Been Sued

As reported in the Washington Post, a lawsuit was filed in a district court of the Northern District of California, U.S.A. The complaint stated that the tuna sandwich from the Subway chains and wraps didn't contain any tuna. The report further states that Subway's Tuna sandwiches contain "anything but Tuna". Attorney Shalini Dogra told the Washington Post that the ingredients found in the Tuna sandwich were not Tuna, and neither they were fish. After this major lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court, people are wondering about does Subway tuna contain Tuna?

Subway sued over Tuna sandwich

As reported on Post, the Subway Tuna sandwich was subjected to many independent lab tests with multiple samples taken from Subway locations in California. It was found that the Tuna mentioned in the Subway's Tuna sandwich was actually "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna”. Shalini Dogra, who is one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, further denied mentioning the details of the ingredients that were revealed in the lab tests.

The two plaintiffs identified as Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, are both residents of Alameda County in the Bay Area. Both are suing Subway for fraud, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and other claims. Meanwhile, the plaintiffs seek compensatory and punitive damages along with the attorney's fees. The plaintiffs also want Subway to end its mislabelling of Tuna sandwiches and surrender its profits that they have earned from selling these products. The plaintiffs have retained the service of Lanier Law Firm in LA. Lanier is known to be involved in many high profile lawsuits.

What Subway has to say about the Subway Tuna scandal

A representative of Subway stated that the claims were baseless as the Tuna that they sell at their restaurant chain comes from wild-caught Tuna, while only a tiny percentage of bluefin and yellowfin tuna is farmed. A spokesperson for Subway has however stated that the nutritional information mentioned on the Subway website is up to date. Katia Noll, senior director for global food safety and quality at Subway, said that the restaurants receive pure Tuna which they mix with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich.

