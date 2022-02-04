What Happened To Shakira Gatlin Of Dancing Dolls For Life? Dancer's Death Confirmed By Mom

Shakira Gatlin, who was a part of the dance group Dancing Dolls for Life (DD4L), has passed away. She was 18.

The dancer was reportedly shot. The news was confirmed by her mother in an emotional post on Facebook.

What happened to Shakira Gatling from Dancing Dolls for Life (DD4L)?

According to the Jackson police officials, her death took place at Barnes Street in Jackson in the United States of America. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at 8.50 PM.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, as per a report on Wapt.com, stated that she suffered a single gunshot when a 'loaded handgun' was 'mishandled in the presence of others.'

The police have also questioned a juvenile boy in connection with the incident.

Shakira Gatling's mother confirms her death

The news was confirmed by her mother in an emotional post on Facebook.

Sharing a photo of Shakira, her mother Erica Robinson expressed her shock and anger over and asked 'why' it happened. She shared that she had 'bury' her daughter too, after laying to rest her husband and added, 'they deserved to live.'

'Please put them guns down', she vented out and that she did not deserve it. Tagging her daughter's profile, he showered her love on her.

Shakira had been associated with the Dancing Dolls for Life (DDFL) since 2015. She was reportedly the drillmaster and the head co-captain on the group in recent weeks. The company was dance-based studio that was involved in various dance forms like hip hop and more. She was popular for her dance-based videos and more.

Shakira's father Derrick Robinson had passed away in September under mysterious circumstances. At that time, she had written."imissyou dad pleaseee justttcomeeee homeeeew (sic)"

On the occasion of his birth anniversary last month, she had written, "happy heavenly birthday dad ilove and miss you to the fullest ik u watching ova us n imma do all i can to make sure we all good i promise @derrick robinson (sic)".

Tributes poured in over her death. One person wrote about feeling 'numb' since the news of her death and that it felt únreal' to say 'Rest in Peace' to the 'smart girl.'



