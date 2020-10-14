What Happened With Figs Scrubs? Read Details About The Controversy

Figs Scrub, an apparel maker was in murky water after a marketing video went wrong. As per many claims on social media, the scrub wear maker made some indirect, offensive remarks against medical professionals. The company has now issued an apology over the incident. Here is what happened with Figs Scrubs-

What happened with Figs Scrubs?

Figs Scrubs is a doctor scrub making company. A scrub is the clothing that doctors, nurses, and medical professionals generally wear while performing day to day activities. Figs Scrubs create the attires and has been in the field since 2013. Recently the apparel wear maker released an advertisement which sparked outrage against the company due to its ‘narrow-minded, sexist’ nature, as claimed by many medical professionals.

Here is the video that created the Figs Scrubs ad controversy

As a current DO student and future physician, the disrespect for female physicians and DOs exhibited in this ad (attached since it was removed from your website) is unforgivable. I will not be supporting FIGS , and encourage all those who purchase scrubs to join me. pic.twitter.com/c7kw28JcvM — Brenna H (@HOHL_inone) October 13, 2020

The Figs Scrubs ad showed a woman dressed in a pink scrub walking into the frame. She can be seen wearing an ID card of DO, which also stands for osteopathic medicine. The actor in the advertisement wearing the scrub is holding a book upside down and the book reads, Medical Terminology for Dummies. The indirect references made by the advertisement angered many professional.

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine also issued a statement over the issue on their Facebook account and wrote, “We are outraged that in 2020, women physicians and doctors of osteopathic medicine are still attacked in thoughtless and ignorant marketing campaigns. A company like FIGS that asks us to spend money on its product should be ashamed for promoting these stereotypes. We demand the respect we’ve earned AND a public apology.”

After Figs Scrubs ad controversy, the company took down the advertisement from the website and from circulation. The company also issued an apology in the form of Tweets. The company reflected on the mistakes and also apologised through the post.

In the apology post the company wrote, “A lot of you guys have pointed out an insensitive video we had on our site — we are incredibly sorry for any hurt this has caused you, especially our female DOs (who are amazing!) FIGS is a female-founded company whose only mission is to make you guys feel awesome.” It also shared a second tweet which read, “We dropped the ball and we are so sorry. We love you guys and we’ll always listen to what you have to say!”

A lot of you guys have pointed out an insensitive video we had on our site — we are incredibly sorry for any hurt this has caused you, especially our female DOs (who are amazing!) FIGS is a female founded company whose only mission is to make you guys feel awesome.



(1/2) — FIGS (@wearfigs) October 13, 2020

We dropped the ball and and we are so sorry. We love you guys and we’ll always listen to what you have to say! ðŸ’™ — FIGS (@wearfigs) October 13, 2020

