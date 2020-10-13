Amber Heard To Play Mera In 'Aquaman 2' Amid Ongoing Controversy With Johnny Depp?

Aquaman may have not followed the staple norms of a superhero film, but did end becoming one of the most successful projects for DC. The James Wan directorial film released back in 2018 and ended up having a glorious run at the box office with $1.1 billion coming in from the domestic and international markets. While the sequel for the film is underway, there have been a lot of speculations about Amber Heard getting replaced for the future film in the wake of her legal battle with Johnny Depp. However, it looks like Warner Bros. is not interested in recasting the character of Mera and will go ahead with Amber Heard's casting choice.

Amber Heard to stick around from Aquaman 2

As of now, only Marvel has recast major characters like the Hulk and War Machine with different actors picking up the mantle without any explanation for what happened to the original. DC, however, has not gone down that route as its recasting of Batman has also been defined by the inclusion of a DC Multiverse in films too. Distractify has reported that Amber Heard is still onboard to play Mera in the film's sequel and that Warner Bros. does not have any plans to recast her.

Fans also need to consider that the film is almost two years away from its scheduled release date, which is expected to change further away in the wake of COVID-19. Thus, there is still a high possibility that the character itself is benched from the film altogether or Amber Heard is recast. Earlier, rumours had suggested that Jason Momoa's GOT co-star Amber Heard was going to play the role of Mera in the future Aquaman films, but it has not been confirmed by either Warner Bros. or Emilia Clarke's representatives.

A Change.org petition to 'Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2' has been doing the rounds on the internet for a while now. The petition has also received 493,982 signatures and suggests that Amber Heard is an abusive partner who has been exposed time after time by her former partners. As far as petitions on the internet goes, it will not be held as a deciding factor to recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, but it does fuel the fire.

