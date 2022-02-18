What To Watch This Weekend? 'Bestseller' To 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel S4', New Releases On OTT

The OTT platforms have risen to prominence like never before with the rise in the COVID-19 cases. While numerous films were originally meant to hit the silver screens, now the boom of technology has enabled users to watch a vivid range of content on their cellphones. In the recent past, many filmmakers have opted for the digital release of their projects, resulting in audiences watching films as well as series belonging to different genres on their mobile devices. On Friday, there are several films and web series premiering on Over-The-Top platforms. Take a look at the list of shows and movies to binge-watch this weekend.

New releases on OTT platforms this weekend

Bangarraju

Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna, Bangarraju is a Telugu supernatural drama helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The movie sees how Bangarraju and Satyabhama arrive to settle the life of their grandson. While doing so, they also aim to save the treasure of their holy temple. The movie is all set to stream on ZEE5 from Friday onwards.

#Homecoming

Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, #Homecoming features Sayani Gupta, Plabit Borthakur and Tushar Pandey in the lead roles. The plot of the movie centres around the life of a group of friends who reunite with each other after seven years at their old rehearsal spot. The place that holds dear to them is about to be converted into a five-star hotel. Watch what happens when they meet on the OTT platform SonyLIV on Friday.

Bestseller

Premiering on Amazon Prime, Bestseller is a thriller web series helmed by Mukul Abhyankar. Starring Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan, Bestseller portrays a strange world where every action has multiple meanings. Everything incites when the lives of two strangers suddenly collide. What happens after creates a domino effect on many lives when hidden motives and ambitions turn destructive.

One of Us is Lying

One of Us Is Lying is an American young adult mystery drama that follows the story of five high schoolers who walk into detention. However, only four of them come back alive making each of them a suspect. The series is available on the online streaming giant, Netflix.

Mithya

Featuring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, Mithya is a tale of two women who are at odds with each other over allegations of plagiarism. The incident sparks a series of hostilities and shocking revelations about a murder for which both are suspects. The show will stream ZEE5 from Friday onwards.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S4

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of Amazon's funniest shows and its fourth season will be streaming on the platform from Friday onwards. Starring Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub in the lead roles.

Hridayam

This coming-of-age Malayalam movie stars Pranavu Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a man in his early 30s trying to reflect on his misspent youth that lead him to a rocky road he's facing in adulthood. This Vineet Sreenivasan directorial will soon stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

A Thursday

Yami Gautam starrer crime thriller A Thursday currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The plot of the film centres around Yami who takes children hostage and demands something from Mumbai police. The film also has Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan/@maiseltv)