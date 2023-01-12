Who Is Divita Rai? Representing India At Miss Universe Pageant 2023

The 71st Miss Universe, which is scheduled to take place on January 14 at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, will include a total of 84 beauty pageants competing this year.

Divita Rai is representing India at the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Here’s what we know about the 25-year-old.

The model was born in Mangalore, but due to her father's transferable employment, she has lived in many regions of the country. A model and architect by profession, she completed her education at National Public School in Bangalore before enrolling in the Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai.

A Karnataka native, Divita was crowned Miss Universe India on August 28, 2022, in Mumbai by Harnaaz Sandhu, the outgoing Miss Universe India and Miss Universe 2021. Divita will now compete in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant as India’s representative, which will be held on 14 January 2023.

Prior to this, Rai was placed among the top three Karnataka finalists competing to advance to Femina Miss India 2019. She participated in Miss Diva 2021 and came in second place to Harnaaz Sandhu. Throughout the competition, she also took home the titles of Miss IQ, Miss Lifestyle, and Miss Sudoku.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a media businesswoman in Thailand, recently acquired the Miss Universe organisation from IMG through her business, JKN Global Group. Additionally, an all-female leadership team now oversees Miss Universe, the oldest and most renowned international competition.