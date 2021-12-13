Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu? Know All About The Miss Universe 2021 Winner From India

As the 21-year old Harnaaz Sandhu from Punjab brings the title of Miss Universe to India after 21 years, it has become a proud moment for the country. Sandhu who was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 bagged the crown after Lara Dutta who was named Miss Universe in 2000.

In line with the long-standing tradition, Sandhu was presented this year's crown by the former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico, Andrea Meza at the event which took place in Israel. She reached the final selection rounds by edging out South Africa's Lalela Mswane and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira. While the country celebrates this major achievement, read on to know more about the global champion from India.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, the Miss Universe 2021?

21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was born in a Sikh family in Chandigarh. From a very young age, she has been a fitness enthusiast and also started her career in her teens. In 2017, she won the title of Miss Chandigarh followed by the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After bagging these two titles, Sandhu went for Miss India 2019 where she was among the top 12. Later, she won the title of Miss India Punjab and in the same year featured in a music video, 'Tarthalli'.

Recently, she won the title of Miss Diva Universe India 2021 and was felicitated by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Apart from her modelling career, Sandhu has also ventured into acting with the Punjabi film industry. Along with that, she is also pursuing her master's in Public Administration.

Image: AP