Who Is Mahira Khan's Businessman Husband Salim Karim? All You Need To Know

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime businessman boyfriend Salim Karim. Mahira got married over the weekend and this is her second marriage. It was in 2007, when she got married to her first husband Ali Askari. However, the two parted ways in 2015. They share a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Talking about her second husband, Salim Karim is a businessman by profession and was dating Mahira for more than five years.

Last year, Mahira Khan confirmed dating businessman Salim Karim while speaking to Samina Peerzada.

The couple got married on Sunday in an intimate ceremony.

Who is Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim?

Salim Karim is a businessman and has been friends with Mahira Khan for more than five years despite having no connections in showbiz. Reportedly, Salim Karim is the CEO SimPaisa, a start-up company that facilitates online payments throughout Pakistan through sim cards. Interestingly, he is also a professional DJ and met Mahira at an event hosted by a television app called Tapmad TV.

(To the right most stands Salim Karim next to Mahira Khan | Image: X)

Mahira Khan gets married to Salim Karim

Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who starred in the 2017 Indian film Raees, got married to boyfriend Salim Karim. A video shared by Mahira’s manager Maliha Rehman, shows the actress in a stunning ivory pastel lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long train. As she reaches her groom, who looks very emotional, he lifts it up and looks at his to-be wife with lots of love and hugged her. “Love and prayers for #MahiraKhan and #SalimKarim, seen in this beautiful little video from their wedding. May their life ahead be filled with happiness,” Maliha wrote as the caption for the video.

Mahira Hafeez Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama 'Humsafar'. She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance 'BoL'. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films 'Bin Roye', 'Ho Mann Jahaan' and 'Superstar'. She made her debut as a producer with sports web series 'Baarwan Khiladi'.

(With inputs from IANS)